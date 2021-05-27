Loving Spoonful encourages gardeners to ‘grow a row’ for community

“We distribute food to those agencies, and that helps them stretch their grocery dollars a lot farther. When budgets are tight, fresh fruits and vegetables are the first thing to be cut out. Being able to provide fresh fruits and vegetables lets (partner organizations) spend their money on other things and feed more people,” Ayla Fenton, the Loving Spoonful’s Urban Agriculture Organizer, said in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

The Loving Spoonful works with 40 local partners, including shelters and meal providers, to distribute food to vulnerable members of the community.

The initiative encourages home gardeners, community gardeners and farmers to grow an extra row of fruits or vegetables for donation to the Loving Spoonful’s Fresh Food Access Program, which aims to connect people with healthy, fresh food.

The Kingston-based non-profit, which works to provide healthy food for vulnerable people in the community, launched its annual Grow a Row initiative this Thursday.

The Loving Spoonful is encouraging local gardeners to plant an extra row for the community this summer.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

For those who have not yet developed a green thumb, the Loving Spoonful recommends trying out easy and popular plants such as snap peas, beans, tomatoes, lettuce or zucchinis to get started.

The organization is providing further gardening support through its “Garden for Good YGK” initiative, which connects local gardeners to educational resources, gardening supplies and community support.

While separate from the Grow a Row program, Garden for Good YGK is similarly working to encourage Kingston residents to produce more food locally and to donate any surplus.

“Just yesterday we distributed 150 small-space garden kits. We gave people a little pot, some soil, a tomato plant and some seeds so they can start a small garden,” Fenton explained.

Both the Grow a Row and the Garden for Good YGK, initiatives work to support the Loving Spoonful’s broader aim of promoting local food production and providing nutritious and fresh food to vulnerable members of the community in a dignified and equitable manner.

“We believe that everybody deserves to have fresh, nutritious food and that the freshest and the healthiest food that you can get is local food. We believe that everybody in our community should have access to local food — not just people who can afford the premium,” Fenton said.

In addition to growing food for donation, Fenton highlighted the importance of local food production in creating a sustainable and equitable food economy. Fenton is encouraging local residents to take advantage of the community gardens or available green spaces to produce their own food.

“It’s important to grow more food here locally, in order to be more self-sufficient and resilient. We do a lot of work with farmers to support the local food economy more broadly, but we also want to see more people growing at home and growing in any vacant green spaces. The city of Kingston is blessed with a lot green space and has a lot of potential to produce more food locally,” she said.

All those who are interested in donating fresh produce, the Loving Spoonful runs a booth at the Kingston Public Market on Saturdays and the Memorial Centre Farmers Market on Sundays.

bgoulem@postmedia.com