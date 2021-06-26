Loyalist councillor in conflict over changes to draft official plan

Loyalist councillor in conflict over changes to draft official plan

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“The Councillor owes an ethical duty to her constituents, the Township, and the public at large to avoid conflicts of interest by refraining from dealing with matters involving her own financial interest,” Mascarin wrote in a 21-page report to council. “In this instance, she did not. Our report makes very clear that the Councillor contravened the MCIA.”

The complaint that sparked Mascarin’s investigation expressed concern that Porter was attempting to “circumvent the required public process” by changing the official plan in ways that would make it easier to get her development approved.

Township integrity commissioner John Mascarin from the law firm Aird and Berlin determined Porter had an indirect pecuniary interest because some of those changes, including some modifications she herself put forward, would benefit Porter’s plan to develop a property in Odessa that is owned by a holding company she owns.

Ward 3 Coun. Penny Porter, an 11-year veteran of township council, was found to have violated the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act (MCIA) when she failed to declare a conflict of interest and took part in discussions, proposed modifications and voted on revisions to the township’s official plan at a meeting in mid-December.

ODESSA – A Loyalist Township councillor broke provincial conflict of interest laws, according to a report from the municipality’s integrity commissioner.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Porter has a proposal to build 16 one-bedroom apartments in either two or three three-storey buildings on her property on Emma Street, a dirt road in Odessa.

The proposed development would be considered a high-density project on a property currently zoned for low density residential. High density developments in the township are meant to be built on main roads in order to put them closer to public transit and avoid increasing traffic on quieter residential streets.

According to Mascarin’s report, changes to the official plan put forward by Porter would ease the main road requirement and the unit size and density regulations.

Through her lawyer, Porter responded to the complaint and Mascarin’s investigation by denying she violated the conflict of interest rules.

She said the proposed development was designed to provide smaller, more affordable housing for seniors.

She said the changes to the official plan would provide the township with more flexibility and would aid the development of more affordable housing.

She also argued that the proposed changes to the official plan are in the interest of all residents of the township.

“We respectfully disagree. The Councillor’s pecuniary interest is very different in kind from the average owner of property in the Township,” Mascarin wrote. “Although the Official Plan does apply to all land within the Township, not every owner of land in the Township owns a property that is ripe for development.

“Put frankly, not every owner of land is proposing to build a high density residential apartment development. The Councillor is, and in order to do so, she requires certain planning approvals.”

Township council is to consider the integrity commissioner’s report at its Monday night meeting.