Article content

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald came down from the pedestal base in Kingston’s City Park on Friday morning.

Workers were scheduled to start around 6 a.m. to remove the statue from the base. Hours later, dozens of people were on hand to see a crane lift the statue of Canada’s first prime minister and bring it to the ground.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Macdonald statue removed from Kingston's City Park Back to video

At a special meeting held Wednesday night, city council voted 12-1 to remove the statue from City Park amid calls from Indigenous groups and their supporters for its removal.

Since last Thursday evening, there had been an ongoing presence near the statue’s location at the southeast corner of City Park by the Revolution of the Heart: Ceremonial Action. The group objected to the statue because of Macdonald’s role in the residential school system.

The abuses of the Indian residential school system were brought to public attention following the announcement by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc that the bodies of 215 children had been identified in an unmarked grave near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

The statue will now go into storage and plans are to see it relocated to Macdonald’s burial plot in Cataraqui Cemetery.

More to come.