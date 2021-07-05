KINGSTON — The pedestal upon which a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald stood is to be removed from City Park in the coming weeks.

The statue was taken down on June 18 and placed in storage until it can be decided what to do with it.

Macdonald's pedestal to follow his statue into storage in Kingston

“This decision is not affiliated to the one taken by council on June 16 to relocate the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, but rather any actions that are planned are strictly to prevent further vandalism and protect the pedestal — which remains city property and a part of its Civic Collection,” Lanie Hurdle, the city’s chief administrative officer, said in a news release on Monday morning.

“We are currently working through details and scheduling.”

The statue was removed in part as a response to the ongoing discoveries of unmarked graves of children at the sites for former residential schools across the country.

The city’s working group looking at the history and legacy of Macdonald is to continue its work to incorporate Indigenous and non-Indigenous perspectives into how the municipality will address Macdonald’s past.

The city cautioned that the removal of the pedestal will take some time to plan and carry out and that it may be in storage for some time to come.

“We anticipate that the pedestal will remain in storage while we conduct our public engagement on the future use of the pedestal,” Hurdle added.