Man broke into apartment building, stole mail order parcels, packages

Additionally, he was convicted of six violations of two different probation orders imposed in May 2019 and January 2020 by failing to report to his probation officer, neglecting to pay restitution, not complying with a curfew, failing to notify probation services of a change of residence, and by not keeping the peace.

Dale A. Shields, 51, was convicted in Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice in late July of a May 2020 break-in at an apartment building on Wright Crescent and the theft of mail order parcels and packages delivered to various residences in March 2021 but stolen before the intended recipients could collect them.

Shields was credited with 176 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served, plus 18 months of probation with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the first 12 months.

Assistant Crown attorney Natalie Thompson said Shields was ordered in 2019 to make restitution at a rate of $80 a month, and by June 2020 should have paid $960 at the court services office on behalf of his victim. She told Justice Allan Letourneau he’d made zero payments by then.

Thompson also noted that Shields was still on probation from 2019 when his second probation order was imposed in January 2020 and that it included a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew. Yet in May 2020, Thompson said, the superintendent of an apartment building on Wright Crescent gave Kingston Police a thumb drive containing a video clip from the building’s surveillance system that had captured Shields, who didn’t live there, entering the building in the early morning hours, accessing its parking garage and walking around with a jacket that a female tenant later reported stolen from her car.

Justice Letourneau was told that Kingston Police subsequently learned that Shields also wasn’t living at the address his probation officer had on file for him, however, and had neglected to notify probation services, police or the court. When he was eventually located and arrested by police in March this year, Justice Letourneau was told, Shields was also found to have a number of parcels in his backpack — all addressed to other people — which turned out to be deliveries stolen from porches and mailboxes.

Shields’ lawyer, Paul Blais, in arguing for time served for his client, told the judge his criminal record is that of “somebody who has a drug abuse issue,” and noted that the crimes he’s committed “are almost exclusively property related.”