Man charged by Kingston Police after a vehicle was randomly attacked

Kingston Police charged a local man after he attacked a random vehicle with an axe for no apparent reason.

On Tuesday at about 9:05 a.m., a man was seen using an axe to smash windows out of an unattended vehicle that was parked in the north parking lot of 945 Gardiners Rd. in the west end, according to police.

Witnesses called police and when officers arrived they found the man still in the parking lot near the damaged vehicle. Walking up to the vehicle officers saw that it had sustained damages to all but one of its windows as well as dents to various body panels, according to police.

Police said the axe, which had been used to do the damage, was seized and the man was arrested.

“There appeared to be no clear motive as to why the accused had targeted this specific vehicle with such aggression with his axe,” police said.

Etienne Poulin, 42, was charged with mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for committing an offence. He was held in police custody to appear in bail court.