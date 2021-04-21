Man charged by Kingston Police with neglecting dead body

Article content

A man has been charged by Kingston Police with neglecting the body of a woman who was found dead in an apartment on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to 123 Van Order Dr. on Monday for the report of a deceased woman. When they arrived, Kingston Police and Frontenac Paramedics found Amber Blain, 37, dead in an apartment.

Police released little information at first as the investigation continued into Tuesday. Something about Blain’s death didn’t add up during the initial interviews. Police said they executed a search warrant at the same residence where she was found and investigated further. An autopsy was conducted on Blain and it determined that her death wasn’t criminally suspicious.

Police said their investigation did lead them to charge Quentin Whan, 32, of Kingston with neglecting to perform a duty to a dead body under the Criminal Code of Canada. He was also charged with breaching various court-ordered release conditions.

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody. The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Blain’s next of kin have been notified of her death.