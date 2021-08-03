Man charged with assault at downtown restaurant

A local man has been charged with assault after an early morning altercation at a downtown Kingston restaurant on Saturday.

Kingston Police said officers were called to the restaurant at about 1:15 a.m. They learned that a man was approached by an acquaintance who then started attacking him. The attacker then assaulted another patron who had stepped in to help the original victim. The attacker then fled the area.

Police investigated and were able to identify the attacker. They contacted him and he turned himself in to police on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

