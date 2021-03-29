Man charged with assaulting father, Kingston Police officers

Article content

A Kingston man is facing charges of assault from local police after an argument with his father escalated into violence.

Kingston Police said that on Sunday at about 5 p.m., the man was arguing with his father at a residence in the north end. The man threw items around the home, causing damage. Police said the man then tried to choke his father, who has mobility impairments.

“Police responded and observed numerous holes in the walls throughout the residence as well as broken dinnerware,” police said. “The man was known to police, who had attended the residence on numerous recent occasions for various dispute-related occurrences.”

When officers spoke with the man, he was belligerent and shoved one of the officers while grabbing his arm forcefully. Officers struggled with the combative man, who yelled obscenities and actively resisted his arrest. The man was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody, but the officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation with the man.

A 24-year-old local man was charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with the intent to resist arrest, assault, and mischief under $5,000. He spend the night in police custody to await bail court the next day.