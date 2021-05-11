Man faces charges after woman punched in face

Article content

A Kingston man is facing charges from local police after a woman was punched in the face multiple times while pleading for someone to call for help.

The incident occurred just before 12:40 a.m. on April 29, Kingston Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, the man was gone, but they learned the assault was preceded by an argument. Police said the man and woman were arguing over money that she had given him.

“During the argument, the accused proceeded to grab the victim by the hair and then punched her multiple times in the face, causing visible injury,” police said.

“The male then left the residence, and a neighbour, who had heard the argument and the accused striking the victim while she pleaded for someone to call the police, immediately contacted Kingston Police.”

During their investigation, the officers learned the man had been breaching court-imposed released condition at the time of the incident.

On Friday, police were able to contact the man, who agreed to turn himself over to them. At approximately 6:55 a.m., officers met with the man at a downtown location and he was arrested.

The 46-year-old was charged with assault and two counts of breaching his probation. He was held in police custody to appear before bail court.