Man falsely reports woman tried to run him down with vehicle
Brian J. Carty, 36, was convicted in early April of committing public mischief in July 2019 by falsely reporting to Kingston Police that a woman with whom he’d had an intermittent four-year relationship had tried to run him down with a motor vehicle.
Carty was given enhanced credit on 22 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 12 months.
Justice Alison Wheeler was told that Carty reported to police that he’d been standing in the driveway of his residence when the woman drove straight at him. He claimed that he’d jumped up, landing on top of the car and avoiding the full impact. But he said his legs got bumped and that he’d lashed out, breaking the vehicle’s windshield and one of its side windows.
Assistant Crown attorney Ryan Makasare said responding officers observed cuts on Carty’s hands and elbow and glass in the driveway consistent with the events he’d described, and the woman he accused was arrested the following day and charged with assault with a weapon.
She was released on an undertaking immediately afterward and spent no time in custody, the judge was told. But Makasare pointed out that she found herself in serious legal jeopardy, had to hire a lawyer to defend her, “and spent three months under that cloud … not knowing what was going on except she did not do this conduct.”
Makasare noted that it wasn’t until mid-September that the charges were withdrawn, after Carty confessed in the Kingston Crown attorney’s offices — in front of a Crown prosecutor and a representative from the Victim and Witness Assistance Program — that he’d lied.
Carty’s lawyer, Jordan Tekenos-Levy, said his client was under the influence of alcohol when he first fabricated his tale, and Carty added that he sobered up two days later and tried to retract it but found that more difficult than expected.
Makasare told the judge that Carty’s initial attempt to undo the damage didn’t, however, extend as far as admitting it was a complete falsehood. He said Carty told the investigating officer he didn’t want the woman charged because he still cared about her. He also failed to come clean, according to the Crown prosecutor, when an officer explained to him that, given his accusation, they didn’t have discretion to not lay a charge against the woman.
Carty finally set the matter straight, however, when, as a putative victim, he was given an appointment with an assistant Crown attorney as part of the screening process for an initial sentencing recommendation in the event the woman was convicted. In court, via Zoom, Carty apologized for wasting the time of two Kingston Police officers who worked on his bogus claim, and apologized to the judge and the people of Kingston for wasted resources and to his victim for the turmoil he subjected her to.
Article content
Carty’s initial intention when he concocted the scheme, he said, was simply to convince the woman to leave, “to protect myself from continuing hurt,” but it was suggested he didn’t consider the implications of his actions.
Makasare recommended four months in jail for Carty, arguing to the judge that his crime was that serious. But Tekenos-Levy noted his client’s lack of record and advised Justice Wheeler that prior to entering his plea, Carty had already paid for the damage he did to the woman’s vehicle as well as her legal costs. Tekenos-Levy urged the judge to dispose of the matter with a conditional discharge, remarking that Carty has good future job prospects and observing “a criminal record can be ruinous in that regard.” The judge, in the end, chose a middle path.