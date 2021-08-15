Man found guilty of theft, knife-point robbery, probation violation

Thompson was given enhanced credit on 296 days of pre-trial custody, sentenced to a further 503 days in prison with two years of probation to follow with counselling and a 10-year weapons ban.

Brandon J. Thompson, 27, was convicted in mid-July in Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice of a March 2020 theft from FreshCo at 2327 Princess St.; a knife-point robbery in September 2020 at the 1213 Division St. Shell Gas Bar; and a related violation of probation he received in October 2019 that required him to keep the peace.

Justice Allan Letourneau was told that Thompson’s initial theft from FreshCo involved him walking out of the grocery store without paying for a six-pack of soda. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the store’s manager followed him to a nearby motel and recovered the soft drinks.

However, six months later, near the end of September, the owner of the Shell Gas Bar at Division and Benson streets was confronted by Thompson inside the service centre’s snack bar. Thompson pulled a knife on the man, according to Skoropada, and demanded cigarettes and money. When his demands weren’t immediately complied with, the judge was told, Thompson moved around the end of the counter, which his victim then simultaneously vaulted, escaping out the door.

Thompson immediately stole five packages of cigarettes, Skoropada said, and tried, unsuccessfully, to open the till. His victim, meanwhile, called Kingston Police and for a time delayed Thompson’s escape by leaning his weight against the snack bar’s door, preventing Thompson from exiting. When the robber was finally able to leave, Skoropada said, he was followed to one of the nearby businesses where he was subsequently arrested by Kingston Police.

Thompson’s lawyer, Dave Crowe, observed that his client “has, obviously, issues with drugs,” and described him as “extremely young for his age.” He asked Justice Letourneau to make a recommendation that Thompson serve his sentence at the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre in Brockville where he’ll have access to programs that address his drug and mental health issues.