Man found 'slumped over' steering wheel charged

A Kingston man was charged by police after another driver called to report a man either sleeping or dead in the driver’s seat of a stopped vehicle early Tuesday morning.

A Kingston Police news release said that they received a 5:45 a.m. call from a driver travelling along Alfred Street who saw another vehicle stopped in the northbound lane impeding traffic.

“The vehicle was running and the witness had observed the male accused slumped over behind the wheel and was concerned that he was either sleeping or possibly deceased,” police said.

Officers responded and on the passenger’s seat they saw drug paraphernalia. It took numerous attempts to rouse the man, and when he finally did wake up, he was arrested.

Joseph Shaver, 34, was charged with impaired driving by drug.

Shaver was later released on various conditions with a future date in court. His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he could face a year-long suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, with Shaver being responsible for all fees and fines.