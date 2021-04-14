Man found with switch blade charged by police with resisting arrest

Article content

A Kingston man has been charged by local police after they recognized him walking by another incident Monday evening.

Kingston Police said in a news release that just after 7:05 p.m., officers were at a residential unit on Albert Street responding to an incident when they saw a man walk out from behind the building. They immediately recognized the man because he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

About five minutes later, the officers approached the man and told him they were going to have to arrest him. When he heard the news, he tried to evade their efforts to arrest him by blocking them with his bicycle.

As officers continued to try to arrest him, the man “actively resisted arrest.” Police said there was a brief struggle, but the man was eventually handcuffed. When the officers searched him, they found a prohibited knife that could be opened using centrifugal force.

A 42-year-old local man was charged with resisting arrest and with being an unlicensed person in possession of a prohibited weapon. He was held in police custody to appear in bail court the next day.