Man gets time served for defrauding online shoppers

David Dickson, 30, was convicted of defrauding two internet shoppers of cash in March and May 2020 when, after taking their money, he failed to deliver the goods he’d advertised for sale, plus a related breach of probation imposed in November 2019 that required him to keep the peace.

He was given enhanced credit on 100 days of pretrial custody and was sentenced to time served, with probation for 12 months and an order to make restitution to the court on behalf of the men he defrauded and at a rate of not less than $50 a month.

Justice Alison Wheeler was told that Dickson’s initial victim told Kingston Police he’d been searching for motorcycle parts when he found Dickson on the online classified advertising service Kijiji and contacted him.

Dickson, at the time, was claiming to work for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership in London, according to assistant Crown attorney Elisabeth Foxton, and she said he and the victim struck a deal for the desired parts and the victim transferred $115 to Dickson to pay for them. The parts never arrived, however, and Foxton said the victim was afterward unable to contact Dickson.

Foxton also told the judge that a second local victim thought he was communicating with a classic car enthusiast with the family name Percy when he sent Dickson $1,000 via electronic transfer in May 2020. The funds were accepted, according to Foxton, but the would-be buyer noticed inconsistencies in the responses he received about where the car was being stored.