Man halts hearing with guilty plea to robbery, gruesome slashing

The man Vanheddegem attacked had to undergo emergency surgery to repair damage to his face and one hand after he was slashed with a machete-style knife that severed two of his fingers and left him with a facial wound that a witness compared to the comic book character The Joker, describing it to Justice Peter Wright as stretching from “jawbone to jawbone … like a smile.”

The 40-year-old man was sentenced to the equivalent of a six-year prison term comprising double credit on 395 days of pre-trial custody and a further 1,400 days (about three years, eight and a half months) in prison.

Robert E. Vanheddegem was in the middle of his preliminary hearing at Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice in mid-June when he opted to plead guilty to committing an armed robbery in May 2020 and a related aggravated assault on his male victim.

Assistant Crown attorney Courtney Cottle said Vanheddegem entered the victim’s unlocked apartment without permission around 4:15 a.m. in early May 2020, and finding him seated on a couch, demanded money. Justice Wright had earlier been told that the victim uses crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl, and a witness who was in the apartment that night suggested that the victim owed Vanheddegem about $200. Cottle said the man was willing to repay the debt, but when Vanheddegem learned his victim had $1,200 cash, “he wanted it all” and pulled out his knife.

In the ensuing struggle, she said, Vanheddegem cut four-inch lacerations into both of his victim’s cheeks and damaged his hands as the man attempted to defend himself. The attack only ended, Justice Wright was told, after the victim’s girlfriend emerged from the bedroom with a machete of her own. She ordered Vanheddegem off her boyfriend and threatened to cut his female companion if he didn’t comply.

Cottle said Vanheddegem and his girlfriend fled the apartment, driving away in white Nissan. The vehicle was caught on video surveillance leaving the area, however, and was also being tracked by police, according to Cottle, so Vanheddegem was soon located and arrested.

Cottle told Justice Wright that the victim had also asked her to convey something of the impact his injuries have had on him. Since his surgery, she said, the man reports that he actually increased his drug use in an attempt to numb his emotions, and he’s overdosed five times. He still doesn’t have full strength in his injured right hand, she added, “and probably never will.” Cottle also suggested that “home” has become a constant reminder of that night for both the victim and his girlfriend.

The male victim, Cottle explained, is currently serving a conditional sentence, which requires him to confine himself day and night to the very place where it all happened, and his partner lost her job and is reminded whenever she’s home or looks at him. “But they also don’t want to be chased out of their apartment,” Cottle told the judge.