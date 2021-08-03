Man sentenced to time served for mischief, probation violations

Tyler Danylchuk, 28, was convicted in Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice in late June of committing mischief by damaging property at the Curtis Crescent apartment building where his partner of several years was living in March 2021 and two related violations of a probation order imposed on him in October 2020 that forbid him from contacting or communicating with the woman and barred him from all properties owned by Homestead Land Holdings Ltd.

Assistant Crown attorney Megan Williams said Danylchuk was subject at the time to two separate probation orders forbidding him from associating with his partner as a consequence of convictions for assaulting her. He was arrested for violating those orders, she told Justice Alison J. Wheeler after Kingston Police received a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. from a neighbourhood resident reporting that a man, about six feet tall, was threatening to kick in the window of a corner apartment in the Homestead apartment complex.

Williams said the caller told police he was working at his desk when his attention was drawn to a man in a yellow T-shirt with the number 1 on the back standing next to the building. The man was yelling into one of the lower apartments about not having any money, the witness reported, and through his own open window the witness was able to hear the sound of a muffled female voice responding, though he couldn’t make out any of her words.

Williams said the caller reported that he then heard the male yell, “I’m going to bust your window,” and saw him kick out three times. The unit was empty by the time officers arrived on scene, according to Williams, but they found the apartment in disarray and the bathtub full of water.

Video surveillance footage later obtained by investigators was found to have captured the male exiting the building and the vacant apartment’s tenant briefly outside in the nude. But Williams said the woman, when she was later located by police, told them that Danylchuk had been a guest in her apartment until he became upset over some unwelcome news. She told investigators he then left, returning a little later because he didn’t have cab fare.

Williams said the woman didn’t agree that Danylchuk broke her apartment window and suggested another man had been responsible for the vandalism, but she refused to provide a statement to police. Defence lawyer Paul Blais, in urging that no further jail be imposed on his client, told the judge that “he understands his behaviour needs to change and he’s certainly apologetic for his behaviour that day.”