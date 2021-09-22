Man wanted by Kingston Police for robbery

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In a news release, police asked for the public’s help finding Kody Whitmarsh, 37. They said he is wanted by the major crime unit for robbery-related charges but did not say when or where the incident occurred or whether anyone had been injured.

Whitmarsh lives in Kingston but police have lost track of him now.

He is a white man, five-foot-eight and about 150 pounds. He has a fair complexion with a medium build. His hair is short and brown and he has brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos, including a tribal design on his right forearm, two roses on his left forearm, and the words Good & Evil on his chest.

Anyone with information regarding Whitmarsh’s location is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660, or major crime unit Det. Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660, ext. 6338, or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca or major crime unit Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660, ext. 6245, or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous