Man who assaults, disparages partner gets additional jail time
Cory M. Vick, 43, was convicted of assaulting his partner in late January and in late March violating a condition of a subsequent release order that forbid him having contact with the victim.
He was given double credit on 29 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to an additional 17 days in jail and probation for 18 months.
Justice Larry O’Brien was told Vick disparaged his partner during an argument, calling her derogatory names, and she told him to leave. He didn’t comply and instead went to sleep, according to assistant Crown attorney Greg Skerkowski.
But later that night he woke up and resumed the dispute, pushing the woman’s head onto the bed and biting her right hand. Skerkowski said she struck him to get him to let go, and he went to get his jacket in a pique, intentionally knocking things over on the way and making a mess.
When his victim moved to stop him, the judge was told, Vick grabbed her right hand and twisted, pulling her into the hallway. Skerkowski said police found her still in the hallway and she was transported to hospital, where she was found to have what the Crown prosecutor described as “some sort of thumb injury.”
Vick, meanwhile, had left the building but was discovered nearby hiding in a bush around 5:30 a.m. He was later released on bail with a condition that forbid him from communicating or associating with his victim, but Skerkowski said Kingston Police received a call from one of the victim’s apartment neighbours nine days later, reporting a disturbance with lots of yelling.
Skerkowski told Justice O’Brien that officers went to the victim’s apartment to check on her safety and she told them she’d been yelling at the dog but allowed them inside to check. They found Vick hiding under a pile of clothing.
Skerkowski said the woman didn’t subsequently opt to provide an impact statement to the court.
Vick’s lawyer, Brian Wilcock, urged the judge to impose no more than 15 additional days in jail on his client and noted that this was the first time he’d spent any time in custody. Vick assured the judge “it’s been an eye-opener for me,” and added, “I swear you’ll never see me here again.”
Justice O’Brien concluded that the nature of the assault, coupled with Vick’s degrading remarks, called for incarceration, however, and told Wilcock that 15 days was too light. The four months, minus pre-trial custody, that the Crown was recommending was appropriate, Justice O’Brien added, “But I will give him a break,” he said, and imposed the equivalent of about two and a half months of jail time.