Man who fired pistol in KGH gets seven years added to sentence

Federal inmate Corey Ward has had seven years added to his previous sentence after he was convicted in Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice on multiple charges arising from a November 2018 shooting in Kingston General Hospital’s emergency department after he managed to unholster the service pistol of one of the Correctional Service Canada officers escorting him.

Ward, 35, got his hands on the man’s weapon and discharged it twice before it was wrested away from him with the assistance of additional correctional service officers who happened to be at the hospital on a separate escort.

One bullet struck a civilian who was accompanying a patient being treated in KGH, wounding the man in the foot. A second bullet struck a wall, but a third jammed in the weapon.

In connection with the incident, Ward has now been convicted of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, illegally discharging a firearm, and taking a firearm from a peace officer.

He has had seven years added to the 10-year sentence he was already serving when he committed the crimes.

Ward was taken to the hospital early in the evening on Nov. 18, 2018, to be examined after he was found seemingly unconscious in his cell at Millhaven Institution. He was in handcuffs and leg shackles when he arrived at KGH, but the handcuffs were removed so he could use the washroom. With his hands free, however, he used the opportunity to snatch his escort’s weapon.

Following arraignment on the charges two and a half years ago, Ward was transferred to the maximum-security Special Handling Unit in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., and has remained there since.