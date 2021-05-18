Man's jealousy leads to multiple convictions
Ryan Manion, 30, was recently convicted in Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice on a string of charges from 2019 and 2020 arising out of his jealousy over a woman.
The offences include possessing a knife for a dangerous purpose; criminally harassing the woman; an attempted arson at her home in February 2020; mischief by intentionally damaging her vehicle; and four counts of violating conditions attached to release orders.
Manion was given double credit on 160 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months, during which time he’s been ordered to complete assessments, counselling and programs as directed by his probation officer.
Justice Larry O’Brien noted in his reasons for sentence that Manion was initially arrested after he became convinced that the woman with whom he was involved had a new boyfriend, and he was found to have a knife the judge said he’d been using “to attract the attention” of the woman.
Manion later showed up at her home, and after banging on the front and rear doors, he lit a flare and threw it at one of the windows before running away. Manion also vandalized her car, but later repaired the vehicle and reconciled with her.
Justice O’Brien noted that Manion was, however, forbidden contact with her at the time, which placed him in breach of his release conditions.
Manion subsequently attracted additional breaches when he was spotted riding in a car with the woman, and on another occasion was observed on her doorstep, although a condition of his release also forbid him from approaching within metres of her home, and, finally, in December 2020, he showed up at the woman’s new residence, tapping on her windows to get her attention. He ran away afterward, but police located him in some nearby woods.
Manion had no prior criminal record, but Justice O’Brien said, “Equally important, he is a crystal meth addict” and remarked that “crystal meth addicts do not understand things in a rational way or treat people, including domestic partners, in a respectful way.”
He ordered Manion to refrain from possessing weapons or using street drugs while on probation and told him: “We’re not waiting for the bodies to pile up, Ryan, while you get your act together. You get your act together before you engage in a relationship.”