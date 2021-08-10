Marine museum series takes painters to waterfront sites across Kingston

Article content

The Marine Museum of the Great Lakes at Kingston is hosting a series of Paint Night events throughout August, and invites interested painters to capture the history of several local sites in their work.

Each program in the four-part series, which has three sessions remaining, features a different Kingston waterfront site. Host Mikayla Barney will conduct live instruction, teaching local history to attendees while guiding them through Plein air style acrylic painting.

Paint Night is open to artists of all abilities. Each program is two hours in length, running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The museum recommends that all attendees bring a blanket, cushion or chair as it does not provide outdoor seating.

The series will follow COVID-19 protocols. Social distancing, hand sanitizing and screening questions are mandatory each evening.

Registration is $15 per person for those bringing their own painting supplies and $20 per person for those who wish to receive them.

A complete materials list is provided upon online registration.

Paint Night

Thursday, Aug. 12, at Murney Tower: Theme — history and fortifications.

Thursday, Aug. 19, at Breakwater Park: Theme — aquatic recreation.

Thursday, Aug. 26, at Lake Ontario Park: Theme — human impact and environment.