Article content

Martha’s Table will be holding its 22nd annual Empty Bowls event next month.

Usually held indoors and in person, the event will now be a pandemic-friendly fundraiser that will see supporters choose their bowl and soup and take it home.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Martha's Table Empty Bowls fundraiser to be a takeout event Back to video

The soups will be made by 16 local restaurants.

There will be live music outside of Martha’s Table at 629 Princess St. while people can pick up their bowl, made by local potters.

Martha’s Table has been serving Kingston’s marginalized community since 1997.