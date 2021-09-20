Martha's Table Empty Bowls fundraiser to be a takeout event
Martha’s Table will be holding its 22nd annual Empty Bowls event next month.
Usually held indoors and in person, the event will now be a pandemic-friendly fundraiser that will see supporters choose their bowl and soup and take it home.
The soups will be made by 16 local restaurants.
There will be live music outside of Martha’s Table at 629 Princess St. while people can pick up their bowl, made by local potters.
Martha’s Table has been serving Kingston’s marginalized community since 1997.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, Martha’s Table had to discontinue its indoor dining but was able to pivot to takeout and food delivery.
“Thank you to all the local potters and restaurants, the musicians and sponsors that make this event special,” executive director Ronda Candy said in a statement. “Enjoy your chosen soup in a handmade bowl in the cosy comfort of your own home knowing that you are supporting those that need your help.”
The event is being held Sunday, Oct. 24, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are being sold online through Eventbrite at eventbrite.ca/d/canada/martha’s-table or by calling 613-546-0320, ext. 0, to order a bowl.
