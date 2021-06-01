





Medical experts discuss post-pandemic health-care challenges

Article content With regional cases of COVID-19 on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, medical experts in Kingston and Ontario are looking forward to a post-pandemic world. For the past 15 months, the majority of medical resources have been directed towards the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, and routine medical care has for the most part fallen by the wayside. As the region begins to look beyond the immediate threat of COVID-19, health-care providers and public health agencies are bracing for a challenging and transitional year as they play catch-up on missed medical appointments and delayed surgeries and begin to take stock of, and address, the physical, mental and social consequences of COVID-19. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Medical experts discuss post-pandemic health-care challenges Back to video In the Kingston region, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is preparing to resume the public health programming that has been put on hold since the start of the pandemic. According to Dr. Kieran Moore, the local public health medical officer of health, all of the programming at KFL&A has been focused on pandemic response for the past 15 months. The redirection of resources and provincial stay-at-home orders have meant a halt to essential programs such as routine vaccinations or sexual health education.

Article content “We need to get back into the schools. They’ve been closed so we haven’t been able to have good access to children to be able to ensure that they’re properly vaccinated and provide in-school vaccination,” Moore said in a media call on Friday. While in-school vaccinations are routine for public health, the process of catching up is going to be resource-intensive, as there is an entire cohort of students who missed their vaccinations this year. “We’ll have a double cohort that will be immunized in the school setting, which will probably take the vast majority of our nursing staff to be able to accomplish,” Moore said. In addition to catching up on public health programming, local public health is preparing to assist local health-care providers and other community institutions as they work to return to normal. “We’ll be working with the business community and the health community to help restore some of their services and catch up on missed surgeries. We’ll be working with our primary care partners and pharmacies so they can get back to their essential work and start seeing patients in-person. We’ll support them with our infection prevention and control advice and work with them to ensure they can safely see patients in practices as well,” he said. In order to return to their normal functioning, Moore says that after the summer, local public health will be relying more heavily on pharmacy partners and primary care providers to take on the bulk of the responsibility for COVID-19 vaccinations, while public health will continue to assist with contact tracing and case management.

Article content Dr. Gerald Evans, a professor of medicine at Queen’s University and an infectious disease specialist, said this transitional period, in which we see the easing of COVID-19 measures and a gradual return to normal medical programming, is to be expected. “We’re not going to have a sudden end to the pandemic. The pandemic is going to gradually fade out, and what we’re going to see in the next 12 months is a sort of transitional year,” Evans said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. This transition will involve an adjustment for both hospital doctors and primary care physicians as they try to distinguish between routine medical issues such as influenza and seasonal colds and COVID-19. Evans anticipates that illness prevention policies in health-care facilities will stay in place for the foreseeable future to address the looming threat of COVID-19. “We’re still going to be doing a lot of stuff in the hospital environment and in doctors’ offices that we’ve been doing this year. We’re going to be using a lot more precautions when somebody presents with signs and symptoms of a respiratory tract infection, and this transitional year is going to be one where we’ll probably continue those practices until we get a really firm understanding of how prevalent COVID-19 is: Is it popping up? How protective are vaccines? That’s the state we’re going to

be working in,” Evans said. Despite reality that COVID-19 is expected to stick around for a while, health-care providers are preparing to catch up on the care and services that were delayed as a result of the pandemic.

Article content “We’ve had this big delay in a lot of medical care that would have happened if we hadn’t had the pandemic. Some of it very important — if not emergent — but certainly important to get done as soon as possible,” he said. However, Evans predicts that the medical needs that have been delayed have been compounded throughout the pandemic, and that the capacity for the health-care system to address these concerns has shrunk. “In a way, we can’t just go back to doing the same volume of that we were doing before — the same number of surgeries, the same number of visits — because we’ve got lots of people that we have to catch up on. Some of the people where things were delayed are going to have further problems where we’re going to have to consider more than just, say, a surgical procedure that was delayed, because other things are going to pop up,” Evans explained. The capacity of the health-care system is a pressing issue for mental health-care providers, who are anticipating a “fourth wave” of mental health consequences as a result of the pandemic. “Our concern is that with an already stressed health system — often operating at 100 per cent capacity anyway — where is the flex capacity to absorb that increase in requirement for care?” Dr. Thomas Ungar, psychiatrist-in-chief at St. Michael’s

Hospital, said during a media call for the Ontario Medical Association. In discussing the potential mental health consequences that may emerge post-pandemic, Ungar was clear in the distinction between normal human reactions to stressful events — sadness, stress, concern — and mental health issues that require

medical attention and support. However, he maintained that the pandemic context has contributed to a rise in mental health issues, and he expects the consequences to continue beyond COVID-19.

Article content “When the economic impacts hit home and that compounds and precipitates the unemployment or the misery on the small group of society who didn’t do as well as some of us (throughout the pandemic), that’s what we’re really worried about. When all the financial supports and the assistances stop and things get real, that will also cause a wave — which is already occurring. There has been an opioid death epidemic anyhow,” Ungar explained. Both Ungar and Evans are concerned that the lingering threat of COVID-19 will dissuade people from seeking necessary mental or physical health care, and that such hesitancy will present a serious challenge to the recovery of the health-care system. “We’re already seeing estimates saying that it may take us one to two years to get caught up,” Evans said.

