Military police train to respond to armed attacker at CFB Kingston

KINGSTON — Military police and Ontario Provincial Police took part in a training exercise that simulated an armed attack on a building at Canadian Forces Base Kingston.

“We’re starting right at the basic level of the first responder — the MP that comes in the door right on up to the command staff,” Sgt. Eric Kellar of the Kingston detachment of the military police, said.

Approximately 30 military personnel and OPP canine and bomb disposal units participated in the event staged in a portion of the building housing the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre.

“Today’s training is very dynamic,” base commander Col. Stephane Masson added.

“One of the training goals is to test our ability to maintain responsiveness but also to do it in a COVID environments. We also want to test our interoperability with the local police and other government agencies.”

