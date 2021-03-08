Article content

KINGSTON — Cataraqui Conservation is still committed to encouraging area residents to enjoy the outdoors safely this spring during Maple Madness, with some limitations and social distancing.

“We may not be able to run the normal Maple Madness festivities, however we want to continue our nearly four-decade-long celebration of the history, heritage and cultural significance of maple syrup season by offering maple-themed activities at Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area,” Cataraqui Conservation stated in a news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Modified Maple Madness activities offered by Cataraqui Conservation Back to video

“After working with (Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health), maple programming will run for three weekends in March, starting March 13, with guided hikes and demonstration areas. The most significant changes, due to COVID-19 protocols, are that there will be no wagon rides to the sugar bush, no puppet shows in the Outdoor Centre and, as much as we hate to announce this, no pancakes.”

Maple Madness organizers have said it has been an “extremely difficult decision to cut back on the beloved and popular aspects of Maple Madness, but necessary under current circumstances.”

Although there won’t be pancakes, Cataraqui Conservation staff still believed it was important to offer some programming to help alleviate the winter blahs and celebrate the coming of spring.