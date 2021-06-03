





Article content Dr. Kieran Moore may be moving on to lead Ontario in its fight against COVID-19 as its next chief medical officer of health, but his heart will be in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington. “You have my assurance that as chief medical officer of health I will keep a very close eye on KFL&A and make sure you are well protected,” Moore said Thursday afternoon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Moore to bring deep sense of commitment to provincial role Back to video It was announced over the weekend that Moore would be replacing Dr. David Williams, who will be retiring at the end of June. He’ll be responsible for leading the province out of the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding public health in the province once it is over. “Dr. Moore has agreed to take on this important role at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID-19,” Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a news release sent out Saturday. “As we continue to vaccinate more Ontarians and embark on our Roadmap to Reopen in the coming weeks, Dr. Moore’s years of experience working in public health will be crucial as we begin to gradually lift public health measures.” Moore has been a fixture in Kingston’s medical community for years, having served as medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health since 2011, as a professor of medicine at Queen’s University, as an attending physician at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and as a medical researcher for the Canadian Lyme Disease Research Network.

Article content His leadership throughout the pandemic has been widely celebrated as Kingston has consistently had low case numbers, limited community spread and has seen only three COVID-19-related deaths. Over the next month, he’ll be shadowing Williams before officially starting June 27. While reminiscing about his time working over the past year, Moore became emotional explaining how proud he was of the response from the long-term care home and retirement home partners. “We’ve had a remarkably low death rate and it’s from their dedication … it’s from their dedication to those individuals that we’ve had a low death rate and now one of the highest immunization rates for their patients and their workers,” Moore said. The low from the past year came for Moore pretty well when it came for everyone else: the third wave. “I was questioning whether our immunization strategy would be effective, whether we would be able to control the spread of these variants. That was a real threat,” Moore said. “I actually didn’t anticipate this third wave. I thought we were making good progress.” Throughout the pandemic, all of the municipal governments in the region have continuously supported Moore’s proactive strategies. The tables may turn as he heads to Queen’s Park where provincial politics will be more in play. He said he has learned that trust and building relationships, whether locally or provincially, will always be essential. “The provincial government has to trust the chief medical officer of health, the advice that is being provided, that it’s reliable, that it’s valid, and that they can make decisions based on data that is robust. That will be my goal,” Moore said.

Article content “I don’t make the decisions, but I do provide the data. If they ask my opinion, I will give them the direction I think they should take based on data and science. That is my main role. The ultimate decision-maker is government.” Moore will be appointed to a five-year term, with the possibility of reappointment for a second term. He said there will be a lot of work to be done to restore all of the basic public health functions, such as regular immunizations in schools, which were halted this past year, regular clinics, supports, education and responding to the ongoing drug-poisoning crisis. He said the crisis will take a significant amount of time and energy, but he’s looking forward to building solutions at a provincial level. “I do think I can run many of these issues in parallel,“ Moore said. “I’ll be working on them with multiple teams across Ontario, but the opioid epidemic is very much a serious threat to the health of Ontarians.” Thinking three to six months ahead, Moore said he will be recommending a regional approach to reopening when the time is right. “That to me just makes sense, so that not all Ontarians are impacted to the same extent by one region’s difficulties,” Moore said. “I’ll be very much open to that at provincial leadership tables.” Moore said a call for applications went out to local medical officers of health in Ontario a few months ago after Williams indicated he would like to retire before this summer. Williams said in a news release on Sunday that he had previously wanted to retire in September of last year but was persuaded to stay.

Article content “It has been an honour to serve the people of Ontario and to guide public health during the worst public health crisis of our generation,” Williams said. “I fully endorse Dr. Kieran Moore as my replacement. … I am confident he will do an outstanding job, and I look forward to working with him over the next few weeks during this transition period.” Moore said the province wanted someone who knew Ontario and was familiar with the province’s response to the pandemic. Moore applied for the job, but when he was asked to step in, he took some time to accept. “I took a long time to decide. … I love living and working in KFL&A. We have a great agency here and great community partners,” Moore said. “But they asked me to do this job, and I have a deep sense of commitment to our community at large in Ontario, and I want to continue the great work that Dr. Williams has done for all of Ontario.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

