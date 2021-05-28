Moore hopeful for return to in-person schooling
Dr. Kieran Moore is optimistic that students in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area can return to school before the end of the school year.
In response to Premier Doug Ford’s call for public health experts to weigh in on the province’s school reopening plan, KFL&A medical officer of health Moore expressed his support for a regional school reopening.
Moore expressed his enthusiastic support for a prompt return to in-person learning at Wednesday’s KFL&A board of health meeting and reiterated this view to the ministry of education.
“I’ve had direct conversations with leaders within the ministry re-emphasizing that we’re very confident that together with our school board, our teachers, our parents and students, that we can have a safe reopening,” Moore said in a local media conference call on Friday afternoon.
For Moore, the low rates of illness and the increasingly high rate of vaccination in the Kingston region are indicators that local schools can be safely reopened.
Furthermore, a strong history of co-operation with the school board and quick responses to previous outbreaks demonstrate that public health and community partners have the capacity to adequately respond to the risk that school reopening presents.
“In the past, we’ve had brilliant co-operation with the school board on rapid assessment and testing of any high-risk situation where they thought a child, teacher or worker could have COVID. We’ve had rapid turnaround of those tests and rapid containment, and have had very little spread in our school settings,” Moore said.
Unlike with the province’s economic reopening plan, Moore anticipates that, given the regional variability in illness rates across the province, school reopening will vary by region. He is hopeful that the Ministry of Education will allow schools in the Kingston region to open, regardless of other regions in the province.
“Rates across the province aren’t the same as ours, and in some instances they’re 30 to 40 times higher. It may be difficult to open right now in those regions, but in our region I gave the green light to the ministry and told them that we’re very willing to work with the school boards. We think this is a very low-risk environment at present — one of the lowest risk times in the last year,” he said.
