Moore looking at promotion to Ontario’s top doctor
Article content
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is in line for a promotion.
In a news release on Saturday, the provincial government announced its intention to appoint Moore as Ontario’s next chief medical officer of health, following the retirement of Dr. David Williams, who currently holds the position, at the end of June.
Moore looking at promotion to Ontario’s top doctor Back to video
As provincial chief medical officer of health, Moore would take on the role of Ontario’s top public health official and provide advice on matters of public health to the health-care sector and the provincial government.
While Moore has been announced as the next appointee, the decision requires approval by the Ontario legislature for his appointment to be formalized. If the motion passes, Moore will be appointed for a five-year term, with the possibility of reappointment for a second term.
Moore has been a fixture in Kingston’s medical community for many years. He has served as the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington since 2011 and has worked in the community as a professor of medicine at Queen’s University, an attending physician at Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu Hospital and as a medical researcher for the Canadian Lyme Disease Research Network.
Advertisement
Article content
His leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been widely celebrated as Kingston has consistently had low case numbers, limited community spread and has seen only three COVID-19 related deaths.
As Ontario’s incoming chief medical officer of health, Moore would be expected to lead the provincial response to COVID-19, including vaccination strategies and the post-pandemic recovery period.
“Dr. Moore has agreed to take on this important role at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID-19,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a media release on Saturday.
“As we continue to vaccinate more Ontarians and embark on our Roadmap to Reopen in the coming weeks, Dr. Moore’s years of experience working in public health will be crucial as we begin to gradually lift public health measures.”
In the province’s news release, Moore expressed his honour at being considered for the role and his willingness to take on the responsibilities of the office of provincial chief medical officer of health.
“Being considered for the role of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is a great honour and one that I do not take lightly,” Moore said. “If appointed as the province’s next chief medical officer of health, I would remain steadfast in my commitment to fight COVID-19, and I would provide all necessary advice to the government to ensure the health and safety of all Ontarians.”
The announcement of Moore’s anticipated appointment has been widely celebrated in the Kingston community.
Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen, who is often critical of the provincial government, tweeted his support for the announcement, writing “Congrats, Dr. Moore. You handled our community incredibly well throughout this pandemic and the province will be in good hands with you at the helm.”
If the government motion passes, Moore will take on the role of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health on June 26, 2021.