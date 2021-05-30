Moore looking at promotion to Ontario’s top doctor

Article content

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is in line for a promotion.

In a news release on Saturday, the provincial government announced its intention to appoint Moore as Ontario’s next chief medical officer of health, following the retirement of Dr. David Williams, who currently holds the position, at the end of June.

As provincial chief medical officer of health, Moore would take on the role of Ontario’s top public health official and provide advice on matters of public health to the health-care sector and the provincial government.

While Moore has been announced as the next appointee, the decision requires approval by the Ontario legislature for his appointment to be formalized. If the motion passes, Moore will be appointed for a five-year term, with the possibility of reappointment for a second term.

Moore has been a fixture in Kingston’s medical community for many years. He has served as the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington since 2011 and has worked in the community as a professor of medicine at Queen’s University, an attending physician at Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu Hospital and as a medical researcher for the Canadian Lyme Disease Research Network.