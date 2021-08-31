Mother arrested after children — 3, 6 and 7 — found outside alone at 4:30 a.m.
A woman has been arrested after Kingston Police were called to investigate three children walking and playing alone, wearing nothing but diapers at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Police said in a news release that they received the call from a concerned citizen who had seen the three children walking on their own in the area of Cassidy and Montreal streets.
Mother arrested after children — 3, 6 and 7 — found outside alone at 4:30 a.m.
“Officers attended the area and found the three children, ages 3, 6 and 7, playing in a nearby playground,” police said. “The children were only wearing diapers at the time of their discovery and had no clothes on.
“After searching for a period of time, and with guidance from the oldest child, police were able to determine that the three children resided in an apartment building in the area and proceeded to take them back to their residence.”
When the children opened the door to their apartment, police saw their mother asleep on the couch.
Police then determined that the 30-year-old woman had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Another family member was home at the time, so the children were left with them as their mother was arrested.
The woman was taken to police headquarters, where she was later released on conditions and with a future court date.