Mother arrested after children — 3, 6 and 7 — found outside alone at 4:30 a.m.

Article content

A woman has been arrested after Kingston Police were called to investigate three children walking and playing alone, wearing nothing but diapers at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said in a news release that they received the call from a concerned citizen who had seen the three children walking on their own in the area of Cassidy and Montreal streets.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mother arrested after children — 3, 6 and 7 — found outside alone at 4:30 a.m. Back to video

“Officers attended the area and found the three children, ages 3, 6 and 7, playing in a nearby playground,” police said. “The children were only wearing diapers at the time of their discovery and had no clothes on.