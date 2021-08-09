Mother, son walking 100 kilometres for diabetes research
As a mother and her diabetic son prepare to walk 100 kilometres from Clarington to Toronto late this month, they hope to bring us all a few steps closer to finding a cure.
Ten-year-old Oscar Munier Martinez’s life changed when doctors diagnosed him with Type 1 diabetes this past March. He’s spent the past few months learning how to live with the disorder with the help of his mother, Anne.
Mother, son walking 100 kilometres for diabetes research
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin by Dr. Frederick Banting and his team at the University of Toronto. Their breakthrough opened a world of possibilities for people with diabetes worldwide, such as Oscar. Now, the Munier Martinez family is striving towards even better outcomes for those living with diabetes.
“We’re not just doing the 100-kilometre walk as a celebration, we’re also fundraising for a cure for diabetes,” Anne Munier said. “Being able to treat it is wonderful. Insulin is saving the lives of millions of people, but (diabetes) is a tough disease. It has a lot of long-term and short-term health implications, and treating it sometimes feels like an additional job. There are a lot of compelling reasons why we need a cure, and there is incredible research towards a cure. We really want to support that.”
Kingston resident Munier is referring to the work of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Canada. Its team is researching how stem cells can derive insulin-producing islet cells that can be transplanted back into a diabetic patient’s body. This method would eliminate the risk of immunological rejection and negate the need for insulin injections.
All donations made to Anne and Oscar’s walk, Aug. 23 to 27, go directly to DRIFCan. They’ve already almost met their fundraising goal of $4,000, thanks to the help of 50 supporters.
“I have to admit, at the start I thought it would just be a few family members and friends who would support us,” Munier said. “It’s been really heartening.”
Some have taken to supporting the trekkers in other ways. Beyond monetary donations, Anne and Oscar have received Metro gift cards to help pay for groceries, plus some offers to spend the night at various locations along their journey.
“We just found out that the Royal York in Toronto has been generous enough to offer a hotel room for the last day of our trek,” Munier said. “That’ll be a real treat. We’re usually used to camping and roughing it, so this all seems a little bit luxurious.”
A nice night in a hotel will be well earned after their 100-kilometre journey. In the months since his diabetes diagnosis, Oscar hasn’t had much time to relax.
“I feel like it’s hard, but it’s been good,” Oscar said. “(I’ve been) counting my carbs, checking my glucose, and having to eat sugar or do exercise.”
With his mother’s help and support, Oscar has even grown confident enough to give himself insulin injections. She is proud that her son (like many with diabetes) is leading such an enriched life despite all of the challenges posed by Type 1 diabetes.
“Oscar is doing really well in terms of activity level, his motivation and his attitude toward life,” Munier said. “I want to be clear there is the positive and the negative.”
Those interested in supporting Anne and Oscar can donate online at www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/type-1-trekkers-for-a-cure.