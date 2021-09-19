Motion calls for Kingston to reconsider fossil fuel investments

Article content

KINGSTON – City council is to consider a motion Tuesday night calling for the impact of climate change to be taken into account in municipal investments.

The motion requests that the city incorporate “pro-environmental language and climate risk mitigation strategies into its current investment policy.”

The motion, from Portsmouth Dist. Coun. Bridget Doherty and Collins-Bayridge Dist. Coun. Lisa Osanic, also directs the city to petition the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Municipal Employer Pension Centre of Ontario and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System to do the same.

“There are other risk factors associated with the continuous investment into fossil fuels such as devaluation of assets and negative stigmatization of the industry,” the motion stated, referring to the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline earlier this year.

“Both, Kingston City Council and OMERS, have a fiduciary duty to adapt to financial risks posed by climate change.”