MPP critical of new provincial small business grant's exclusion of hospitality sector

“The government has limited the criteria and restricted who is eligible, and they are going to get a lot of pushback. I would hope they expand the eligibility down the road, but it begs the question: Why not just do it from the get-go?” he said.

Arthur anticipates the province will receive significant negative reaction from the small business community regarding the grant in its current form, which consists of a one-time payment of $10,000 to $20,000 to eligible small businesses.

“(The provincial government has) been selling this plan for months as a hospitality and tourism grant. I’m glad that it’s there for tourism — it’s really important, they’re one of the hardest hit sectors — but this grant has almost entirely excluded hospitality, and they’re one of the key sectors that was waiting for this grant and needs to access these funds,” the NDP’s Arthur said in a phone interview with the Whig-Standard.

Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur was glad to see much-needed financial support for the tourism sector with the launch last Thursday of the Ontario Tourism and Travel Small Business Support Grant, but he expressed concern and disappointment about the ineligibility of the hospitality sector for the funding.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Included among the list of business activities not eligible for the grant, according to the Ontario website, are attractions such as museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites and botanical gardens; short-term and long-term rental properties; restaurants and bars; ski hills; and tour and guide services.

While Arthur’s local constituency office has heard from local tourism businesses that are excited to apply for the grant, he has similarly heard from Kingston businesses that are ineligible for the grant “that were basically counting on this to help them

get through the pandemic, and suddenly it’s unavailable,” he said.

According to Arthur, this financial support for small businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector is essential.

“Small businesses make up 80 per cent of our economy. If we don’t make sure that they are there on the other side of this pandemic, we are never going to recover,” he said.

Arthur sees the expansion of the eligibility for this grant as one step toward Ontario’s economic recovery. He also voiced for a private member’s bill that would provide a $1,000 tax credit to Ontario residents who vacation within the province.

“I think that having some government incentive to put our money where our mouth is — and I’d love to see that tax credit for dollars spent in Ontario go forward — I think it would be important in driving the hospitality tourism back into growth over the

summer and in the coming year,” he said.

While Arthur is hoping for the expansion of provincial policies and funds to support small businesses, he encourages all eligible Kingston businesses to take advantage of the grant and encourages small businesses — whether they are eligible or

ineligible — to contact his office for support in their funding applications.

“We are there to help everyone and anyone we can. We are going to fight for the government to expand the eligibility,” he said.