MPP Ian Arthur calls for mandatory vaccination in education workers

Article content Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur is calling for mandatory vaccinations for education and health workers in Ontario. Following the release of the school reopening plan on Tuesday, which does not mandate vaccination for education workers, the provincial NDP and Liberal parties have both called for the mandatory vaccination of employees in schools to protect children who cannot be vaccinated. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MPP Ian Arthur calls for mandatory vaccination in education workers Back to video Provincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath initially objected to mandatory vaccines for education workers, but following backlash from constituents, issued a release expressing her support for mandatory vaccinations. The NDP’s Arthur expressed his support for mandatory vaccinations for front-line workers early on, and is urging the government to mandate vaccinations for education workers.

Article content “I support mandatory vaccinations. It’s our only path out of this pandemic, and I think it’s really important that we get the shot into enough people that it actually works and does what it’s intended to do,” he said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. For Arthur, the priority for vaccinating education workers is the protection of students under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. He is calling for as many eligible students and all education workers to get their shots. Student vaccination has been a hot-button issue. In late July, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, announced that vaccinated students and staff would have different guidelines in terms of reopening schools and in the event of an outbreak. However, the official plan released by the government does not distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated students and offers no guidance on school closures in the event of an outbreak. A further reversal in policy was announced following the release of the plan on Wednesday, as Moore approved high-contact sports such as basketball or hockey being played indoors for all students regardless of vaccination status. Under the original plan, high-contact sports could only be played outdoors. In comments to the media earlier this week, Moore explained he does “not anticipate any different approach whether a child is vaccinated or unvaccinated on any activities within the school setting,” and added that “we would not be knowledgeable of (students) immune status and there should not be any barriers or stigmatization of children who have not received a vaccine in any way.”

Article content Arthur expressed some dismay at the reversal in policy regarding differentiation among vaccinated and unvaccinated students, but he reinforced the point that having vaccinated employees and adults would reduce the risk of transmission and make schools a safer environment for children. “I think I would have to defer to public health policy on that, but I think that was actually Kieran’s first reversal. A week earlier, he said there would be some differentiation, so that’s an interesting development,” Arthur said. “I think that, given how readily available vaccines are, I would urge parents to get their children vaccines if they’re eligible — if they’re over the age of 12 — and also demand that schools take precautions for those who are under the age of 12. “We know the Delta variant is far more harmful for young people than previous variants have been, and we can’t have that risk. It’s why we need to have that wall of vaccines, that protective circle, around those who can’t get vaccinated yet even if they wanted to.” bgoulem@postmedia.com

