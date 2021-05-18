





Murder investigation takes Kingston Police to familiar address

Article content The investigation surrounding a murder and aggravated assault case continues, taking investigators back to a familiar address downtown. Kingston Police visited 142 Pine St. once again over the weekend and into Monday. Police confirmed that investigators were there in connection to the murder of Ryan Villeneuve, 41, last Wednesday morning at 290 Bath Rd. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Murder investigation takes Kingston Police to familiar address Back to video Kingston Police accused Laura Judge, 40, of the crime last Thursday. None of the allegations have been proven in court. The Pine Street address has hosted two other significant investigations in less than a year. In December, two people were killed and Kingston Police charged Paul Luyten, 47, with manslaughter, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and six counts of breaching his probation. The charges have not been proven in court. In July 2020, police charged Conway Woods with assault after a man was slashed with a knife.

Article content This week, a neighbour of 142 Pine St. said police were at the duplex starting on Friday, and by Saturday a forensics team arrived to probe the address further. The scene was held by police until Monday, and on Tuesday morning officers were gone. Police have not said what brought them to search the duplex. Kingston Police charged Judge with murder in Villeneuve’s death after she was arrested for the aggravated assault of another man. The second man was stabbed in a west-facing apartment at 37 Cassidy St. at about 10:30 a.m. last Thursday, according to police. “Both victims were found with injuries that contributed to the grounds being formed for the charges that the accused is now facing before the courts,” police described. On Tuesday, two Kingston Police cruisers and a forensics unit van were at the Cassidy Street apartment building. A neighbour said the floor on which Judge lived is still blocked off by police. Police confirmed that they obtained search warrants for residences at 290 Bath Rd., 37 Cassidy St., and 142 Pine St., and that their forensics unit had been processing and examining the scenes and other evidence obtained. “This investigation is ongoing and extensive and as such, no further information will be released to the media or public as a result,” police said. Police have not provided the public with a narrative about what they suspect lead to Villeneuve’s death and the man’s stabbing, or what injuries Villeneuve may have sustained prior to his passing.

Article content The neighbour of the apartment said Judge lived there and that the man wasn’t supposed to be at the apartment at all. The neighbour said Kingston Police were at the apartment almost weekly, frequently telling the man to leave. Records show police have been called to 37 Cassidy St. 19 times in 2021. Kingston Police confirmed that Villeneuve and the second victim were known to Judge. Anyone with information regarding the Cassidy Street or Bath Road incidents has been asked to contact Det. Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660, ext. 6338, or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca. Those with information can also contact Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660, ext. 6245, or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca. Tips may be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous. Photo by Steph Crosier / Steph Crosier/Kingston Whig-Standard

