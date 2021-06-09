Napanee chamber of commerce seeks opinions about asphalt plant plan

Article content

NAPANEE – The Napanee and District Chamber of Commerce is looking for opinions from the local business community about a proposed hot asphalt plant.

The chamber put out an online survey about the plan to gauge opinion about the proposal.

The survey page also includes links to presentations to council from the company proposing the plant, R.W. Tomlinson, and Keep Napanee Great, a community group formed in opposition to it.

“By remaining nonpartisan we are able to be due diligent in hearing the feedback so that we can take that information to council on behalf of the business community. We are here to be that collective voice for business,” chamber board president Ken Shurtliffe said.

Ottawa-based Tomlinson is proposing to build an asphalt plant at 8205 County Road 2, east of the town.

The proposed plant would operate around the clock, about 160 days a year, producing an average of about 500 tonnes of hot asphalt per day.

The prospect of having an asphalt plant operating 24 hours a day in close proximity to the town has prompted a community response against it.

Opponents of the plant plan argue the site is about 300 metres from existing residential lots, 900 metres from the Napanee River and within two kilometres of residential properties, parks and an elementary school.

“By communicating the needs of business to all levels of government including the local municipality, we help to influence policies, regulations and decisions that are critical to creating a favourable environment where businesses can succeed and Lennox and Addington can flourish,” Shurtliffe added.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ChamberPlantSurvey.