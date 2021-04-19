Napanee District Secondary School student tests positive for COVID-19

Article content

NAPANEE — Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, working with the Limestone District School Board, has identified a student with a positive COVID-19 test and has reported that the case poses no risk to students or staff and no cohorts are required to isolate.

With Ontario students returning to virtual learning this week, Limestone reports there is no risk to the school since the students and staff haven’t attended in-person learning since before the spring break.