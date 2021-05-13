Napanee driver facing criminal charges after traffic collision

Article content

A driver from Greater Napanee is facing criminal charges from Ontario Provincial Police after a single-vehicle collision on County Road 41 north of Roblin on Sunday morning.

The OPP were called to the intersection of County Road 41 and McCutcheon Road for the collision at about 9:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that a driver had lost control of their vehicle. The vehicle had rolled and came to rest in the ditch. As officers spoke to the driver, they showed signs of impairment and was arrested. They were then taken to the local police detachment for an assessment by a drug recognition expert officer.

“The driver was unco-operative and refused to complete the testing,” the OPP said.

The OPP have charged Tyson Stevenson, 26, with impaired driving and refusing to comply with a breath demand.

Stevenson was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25. The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.