Nature Conservancy adds 'missing piece' to Frontenac Arch lands

CHAFFEY’S LOCK — A combination of public funding and private donations has allowed the Nature Conservancy of Canada to purchase an 83-hectare property along Devil Lake in Frontenac County.

The property is to be preserved and provide habitat for wildlife, including the endangered cerulean warbler.

“There are some wonderful forest species in the area that require the unbroken canopy in order to thrive,” NCC program director for eastern Ontario, Rob McRae, said, describing the property as a “missing piece” in the jigsaw puzzle of protected land between Frontenac Provincial Park and lands managed by NCC and Queen’s University.

“The cerulean warbler, for example, really needs the space that this intact block of forest provides,” McRea added. “There are estimated to be less than 1,000 of these songbirds in Canada, and the species faces habitat loss both here in Ontario and in its South American wintering grounds.”

The newly acquired land included Mississauga Creek and adjacent wetlands that provide habitat for waterfowl and act as a resting point for migratory birds, such as the wood duck and the hooded merganser.

The NCC owns more than 2,000 hectares of land in the Frontenac Arch, an area recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve between the northern Canadian Shield and southern Appalachian forests that covers a roughly 2,700-square-kilometre area that stretches from Brockville west to beyond Gananoque, north as far as Athens, Westport and the Rideau River, covering most of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township and part of South Frontenac Township.

“Having an intact and secured Frontenac Arch on Kingston’s doorstep is special. It opens opportunities for outdoor recreation and maintains beautiful wildlife habitat at the narrowest point of the Algonquin to Adirondacks corridor,” McRae said. “Here, every acre counts.”