NDP commits to overhauling home care in Ontario

The promised investment is intended to overhaul the province’s home care system with the goal of deprivatization. The NDP’s home care and long-term care platform, Aging Ontarians Deserve the Best, was announced by NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur on Tuesday. It details the party’s plan to make the system public and not-for-profit, rather than relying on a framework made up of for-profit services.

Ontario’s New Democratic Party said it would invest a minimum of $1 billion into a home care system if it were to form the government next year.

“(The NDP) has been saying for a long time now that we need to take the profit out of senior care, whether it’s long-term care or home care,” Arthur said in an interview. “Large corporations earning money off of the health and well-being of our loved ones is not something that we support.”

The NDP also pledged to establish provincial standards for home care and create “culturally appropriate resources and training” so seniors can receive care from workers who understand their language and culture.

Arthur told the Whig-Standard that minimum standards of home care and deprivatization would help to protect the elderly and personal support workers alike.

“PSWs want to deliver the best care that they possibly can, but they need to be fairly compensated for the work they do,” Arthur said.

“Frankly, how we treat PSWs is in Ontario is awful. … We need a minimum standard of care both for the PSWs and for the people receiving the care home so they get an adequate amount of time and attention so that living at home isn’t a compromise.”

According to Ontario’s auditor general, those who require home care often receive less than they require and fewer hours of care than they are entitled to. Additionally, location within the province can determine the quality of care a person receives.

In Kingston, Arthur said his office receives many calls and emails from constituents struggling to access home care. He said that one local family living on Wolfe Island was denied home care because the provider could not make it to the island.