New Cataraqui Trail Quest fundraiser starts Tuesday

KINGSTON — A new family-friendly fundraising quest starts next week for those looking to explore the Cataraqui Trail this summer.

Whether by bike or hike, participants can choose how they want to quest along the Cataraqui Trail to find clues to help fill out their Quest passport, with a cool prize awaiting those who complete the task.

Organized by the Friends of the Cataraqui Trail and Cataraqui Conservation, the Cataraqui Trail Quest will start on Tuesday, June 1, and runs through to Sept. 17.

“This is a great way to get outside, enjoy the fresh air and explore parts of the Cataraqui region you may never have visited before,” Cataraqui Conservation stated in a news release. “Also, please be respectful to other Cataraqui Trail users by following all public health COVID-19 guidelines, such as physical distancing, limiting groups, wearing a face covering when physical distancing is not possible, staying home if you or a family member are not well, and practiding safe hygiene.”

Those choosing to participate in the Cataraqui Trail Quest fundraiser are asked to register in advance online, from there they will get an email that includes a PDF download of their passport.

Registration cost is $10 for children, $35 for adults and $74 for a group of four.