New forest to grow as part of Amherst Island rewilding project

STELLA — The sun was warm, but a wind off Lake Ontario kept the temperature cool. Farmers Jacob Murray and Rachel Hawkshaw stood in a pasture near the west end of Amherst Island talking about the future. "Topsy Farms is very lucky because the people who owned this farm before us didn't cut down all the trees," Murray said. "We have nice windbreaks between the fields, but not every field." The ankle-high grass around them waved in the wind as they talked about their plans to cordon off a 20-metre wide, one-kilometre-long strip of land along the edge of the pasture to provide habitat for the island's wildlife. "Rewilding for us will be establishing nature corridors, double fenced to keep the livestock from getting in, so this will be for the exclusive use of nature," Murray said. "In my lifetime, I will see these trees to their full glory, which feels so good, but my kids and their kids will be able to get the return on this investment, not in a monetary sense but in an ecological sense."

Nearby, work has begun on an English-style hedgerow, which uses a technique of laying over living trees and holding them in place with a woven fence to create a windbreak. Murray and Hawkshaw plan to build about 300 metres of hedgerow along the west edge of a pasture. The goal is to have about 1,000 metres of new forest, which, along with the hedgerow, will provide a habitat corridor for wildlife, including the threatened bobolink, butterflies and other pollinators and small mammals such as voles, field mice and rabbits, which, in turn, will provide a food source for the island's coyotes other than livestock, said Hawkshaw, who has been overseeing the project for the farm. "If we have more voles and rabbits around, then our coyotes are less likely to want to go after something that requires more calories to kill," she said. The rewilding project is not a small investment, but it has attracted investors from the public, private and corporate worlds. Kubota Canada provided the farm with machinery and marketing help. The company first got involved with Topsy Farms last year when its workers helped build victory gardens on the island. The farm was recently awarded a grant from the Ontario Soil and Crop Species At Risk program. The trees for the new forest strip are supplied by Golden Bough Tree Farm in Tweed, and 12 dump truck loads of gravel from Lafarge were delivered last week to build an access road into the pasture. More than $7,000 in private donations have been collected to support the project, and volunteers have also signed up to do much of the work, which is being guided by the farm's gardening committee.

"This is bedrock. Right below here is bedrock," Murray said, pointing at the existing metre-high fenceposts that are to be replaced with a pair of fences more than twice the height. The fences are needed to prevent grazing livestock from eating the thousands of saplings that are to be planted along the forest strip. Any dead trees within the strip are to be knocked down and buried to add their nutrients to the soil and increase the amount of moisture the soil can retain, a technique similar to Hugelkultur that Murray learned about during last year's victory garden project. Planting trees will become even more important in the coming years as the effects of the emerald ash borer become more evident, Murray explained. "The emerald ash borer is here. Every tree that you see that is taller than 10 feet is an ash tree. In five years, they are all going to be dead. Thousands of trees just on this farm are ash trees. Thousands of trees and they are all going to die," Murray explained, adding that plans for mass reforestation on the farm started about eight years ago but have been so far limited by the farm's financial realities. "Now that is going to create space for new life, but our job as managers of this land, not owners, but just managers and tenders and caretakers, is to be able to take our time now and do that work."

