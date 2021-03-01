New Napanee BIA chair wants to 'change the narrative'
Greater Napanee’s Business Improvement Area committee has selected a new board of directors after the mass resignation of its former directors following ongoing “negativity and harassment” from some within the community.
On Jan. 27, five out of six board members resigned from their positions, leaving one member remaining.
Now, six individuals have volunteered to step into board of director roles.
Karie Biggley, who has owned Marie’s Place Music Emporium in downtown Napanee since 2013 and has been a member of the BIA since then, is the new Napanee BIA board chair. She said the board’s new directors are ready to move forward.
“What we’re trying to do is change the narrative that’s attached to everything, and to keep everything positive,” Biggley said.
She said she stepped into the chair role to “give a voice to the general membership that I felt as a business owner wasn’t being heard.”
“We want to check off some of the recurring issues that are always brought forth,” she said.
Some of those issues include updating the BIA general membership list, which she said is badly outdated.
Biggley understands that the culture of the BIA in the past has been negative, with stories of meeting takeovers, behaviour that some former board members viewed as bullying and harassment, and a sense of not being able to accomplish much as a group due to the behaviour of a few individuals in the community.
But she hopes the negativity will be impacted by her and the new board’s desire to hear everyone’s concerns.
“Historically, it’s going to happen,” she said. “I’m not worried. I do feel it is because those members, their issues are not being heard. That doesn’t mean you can fix it right away.
“It was headed towards a disbandment route, which has its own complications.”
Greater Napanee Coun. Bob Norrie, who sits on the BIA as the town council representative, said the new board is a “good cross-section” of the community, including not only business owners but also local property owners.
Some of the directors are entering the role for the first time, while others have served on the board before.
“They bring some past knowledge but also some new perspective,” Norrie said.
Norrie said the new board is excited and ready for the challenge.
“They know the history, of course, but they’re quite excited and they want to move forward,” he said. “Everyone understands there will be dialogue and disagreements, but they want what’s best for the BIA and the town.”
The immediate challenge facing the new board of directors is settling the BIA budget by mid-April and balancing the promotion of Napanee businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic while having little insight into what events can actually happen in the coming year.
“There is so much unknown until we have herd immunity,” Norrie said. “They want to keep doing what they can do to keep people coming to town.”
Biggley recognizes the challenge ahead.
“We came forward and we only have 20 months before the election of a new board,” she said. “It really isn’t enough time to wipe the slate clean and start over. We have to look at what’s been put into place and build on that.”
