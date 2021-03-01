New Napanee BIA chair wants to 'change the narrative'

Greater Napanee’s Business Improvement Area committee has selected a new board of directors after the mass resignation of its former directors following ongoing “negativity and harassment” from some within the community.

On Jan. 27, five out of six board members resigned from their positions, leaving one member remaining.

Now, six individuals have volunteered to step into board of director roles.

Karie Biggley, who has owned Marie’s Place Music Emporium in downtown Napanee since 2013 and has been a member of the BIA since then, is the new Napanee BIA board chair. She said the board’s new directors are ready to move forward.

“What we’re trying to do is change the narrative that’s attached to everything, and to keep everything positive,” Biggley said.

She said she stepped into the chair role to “give a voice to the general membership that I felt as a business owner wasn’t being heard.”

“We want to check off some of the recurring issues that are always brought forth,” she said.