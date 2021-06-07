New non-profit dog shelter seeks volunteers
Article content
New dog shelter, Little Giant Rockin’ Dog Town, is set to open on July 10.
Founded in 2019, Little Giant Rockin’ Dog Town is a non-profit dog shelter created by Chris Kozanitis. His chihuahua Giant inspired him to create the shelter. Giant died in 2017.
New non-profit dog shelter seeks volunteers Back to video
“Kozanitis wanted to do something to show his passion for dogs,” Danika Farand-Taylor, manager of the shelter, said in an interview.
The shelter is located on 3250 Creekford Rd. with 5,000 square feet on 41 acres of land. Farand-Taylor said the organization’s goal was to ensure there is enough room for dogs to play around.
“We want to provide space for dogs to run and not be restricted to kennels,” she said. “There are also trails for dogs to walk around.
“We also specifically bought this land because we wanted a space that is big enough for dogs to run around … because you don’t want their life to deteriorate while they’re here.”
Farand-Taylor added that the shelter also maximizes the care each dog gets.
“In the beginning stages, we’re going to be accepting a maximum of 12 dogs in the first year,” she said.
The shelter is to accept dogs both locally and internationally.
“We’re looking to outsource dogs in northern territories of Canada and internationally,” Farand-Taylor said. “If people want to surrender a dog, we’ll take them in, too.”
Advertisement
Article content
Farand-Taylor added that what makes this shelter different from others is that it does not believing in the use of euthanasia.
“We’re going to find a way, even if the dogs are difficult, a forever home for them,” Farand-Taylor said. “Fostering and adoption is what we hope for, but even if the dogs don’t get adopted, we’ll still take the dog for however long.”
At this time, the shelter is respecting COVID-19 protocol.
“We’re going to be doing whatever the regulations are and still prioritize the happiness of the dogs in the process,” she said.
The organization is currently still in the process of building its establishment and is recruiting team members to help out at the shelter. The building is set to be completed by July 10.
“We’re looking for passionate and dedicated volunteers to help us,” Farand-Taylor added.
For more details on volunteering, go to www.littlegiant.ca.