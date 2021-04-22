New provincial school infrastructure funding to provide additional protection against COVID-19

Article content

KINGSTON — The Ontario government announced $656.5 million in provincial/federal funding this month to be directed toward critical infrastructure upgrades to better protect students and staff from COVID-19.

Locally, the new funding amounts to $9.637 million, with the Limestone District School Board receiving $5,161,500 and the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board’s getting $4,475,500.

“Limestone received funding to support 31 projects at our schools through the COVID-19 ResilienceInfrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program,” superintendent of business Craig Young said. “Our 2021 projects include the upgrading or replacement of HVAC systems, enhancing information technology infrastructure and Wi-Fi capability at schools, and improving some school entrances. We welcome this new funding to help us support the ongoing maintenance and improvement of school infrastructure across our district.”

Through the infrastructure program, the majority of funding will go to support “ventilation projects that improve air quality in classrooms across the province.”

“We welcome this new funding locally as we continue to respond to the latest recommendations on keeping schools safe with infrastructure improvements,” Prince Edward–Hastings MPP Daryl Kramp said last Friday. “Nothing is more important than keeping our next generation safe.”