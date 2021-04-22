New provincial school infrastructure funding to provide additional protection against COVID-19
KINGSTON — The Ontario government announced $656.5 million in provincial/federal funding this month to be directed toward critical infrastructure upgrades to better protect students and staff from COVID-19.
Locally, the new funding amounts to $9.637 million, with the Limestone District School Board receiving $5,161,500 and the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board’s getting $4,475,500.
New provincial school infrastructure funding to provide additional protection against COVID-19
“Limestone received funding to support 31 projects at our schools through the COVID-19 ResilienceInfrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program,” superintendent of business Craig Young said. “Our 2021 projects include the upgrading or replacement of HVAC systems, enhancing information technology infrastructure and Wi-Fi capability at schools, and improving some school entrances. We welcome this new funding to help us support the ongoing maintenance and improvement of school infrastructure across our district.”
Through the infrastructure program, the majority of funding will go to support “ventilation projects that improve air quality in classrooms across the province.”
“We welcome this new funding locally as we continue to respond to the latest recommendations on keeping schools safe with infrastructure improvements,” Prince Edward–Hastings MPP Daryl Kramp said last Friday. “Nothing is more important than keeping our next generation safe.”
The COVID-19 resilience stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the federal government to invest up to 80 per cent in projects that support provinces, and up to 100 per cent in projects that support territories and Indigenous communities in their response to the pandemic.
Projects can include HVAC renovations to improve air quality, installing water bottle refilling stations to improve access to safe drinking water, and space reconfigurations such as new walls and doors to enhance physical distancing.
According to the provincial government, the investments build on the more than $1 billion the Ontario government has invested since 2019 in new schools and child-care spaces and additions to provide working families with access to quality, safe and state-of-the-art learning spaces.
“Ontario’s government is focused on protecting the lives of students, staff and their families. We put a plan into action that leads the nation — delivering air ventilation improvements to over 95 per cent of schools, 7,000 additional staff and improved cleaning, testing and stronger screening,” Stephen Lecce, provincial minister of education, said.
“This one-time investment will help improve the safety of schools, building upon Ontario’s annual investment of over $1.4 billion to maintain schools and $550 million to build new schools. We also recognize that in addition to these school-based infrastructure investments, Ontario’s plan to defeat this pandemic includes vaccines for school staff. We have prioritized education staff in high priority communities and all special education staff across the province, and will expand to all staff as supply becomes available.”
The federal government is investing up to $525.2 million toward the projects through the program, while the Ontario government is contributing $131.3 million.
