A new, 192-bed long-term care home coming to Kingston in early 2023 will create 200 new jobs and 42 new long-term care beds.

“We are delighted to see this project move ahead, in no small part thanks to the support we have received from the Province of Ontario for this project and to build a stronger, safer long-term care system,” Dr. Michael Guerriere, president and chief executive officer of Extendicare, said in a blog post on the company’s website. “We also want to extend our gratitude to the City of Kingston for its dedication throughout this process to the long-term care residents in this community.

New long-term care home to create 42 new beds, 200 jobs

“Extendicare has a long history in Kingston. I’m excited to see our service to this community evolve into this next phase of quality care.”

The current Extendicare location at 309 Queen Mary Rd. was built in 1973 and houses 150 residents. The new, $51-million building will replace it, creating 42 new spaces for residents. It will be three storeys, 107,922 square feet and will offer palliative and restorative care. It will be located at 1306 Demers Ave. behind the RioCan Centre. Each resident will have 562 square feet of living space, nearly twice what they have at the current location.

Resident George Enslin lives at the current Extendicare location with his wife, Joyce. She moved into the home five years before Enslin “became sick enough” to join her.

“What a joy!” Enslin said to laughter.

He became tearful speaking about the care he and his wife receive every day.

“Seven years ago, on the day my wife arrived at Extendicare, I was amazed at the commitment and love for people I saw from the staff,” Enslin said. “The way they work with their hearts, they have a heart for people.”