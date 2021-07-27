New long-term care home to create 42 new beds, 200 jobs
A new, 192-bed long-term care home coming to Kingston in early 2023 will create 200 new jobs and 42 new long-term care beds.
“We are delighted to see this project move ahead, in no small part thanks to the support we have received from the Province of Ontario for this project and to build a stronger, safer long-term care system,” Dr. Michael Guerriere, president and chief executive officer of Extendicare, said in a blog post on the company’s website. “We also want to extend our gratitude to the City of Kingston for its dedication throughout this process to the long-term care residents in this community.
“Extendicare has a long history in Kingston. I’m excited to see our service to this community evolve into this next phase of quality care.”
The current Extendicare location at 309 Queen Mary Rd. was built in 1973 and houses 150 residents. The new, $51-million building will replace it, creating 42 new spaces for residents. It will be three storeys, 107,922 square feet and will offer palliative and restorative care. It will be located at 1306 Demers Ave. behind the RioCan Centre. Each resident will have 562 square feet of living space, nearly twice what they have at the current location.
Resident George Enslin lives at the current Extendicare location with his wife, Joyce. She moved into the home five years before Enslin “became sick enough” to join her.
“What a joy!” Enslin said to laughter.
He became tearful speaking about the care he and his wife receive every day.
“Seven years ago, on the day my wife arrived at Extendicare, I was amazed at the commitment and love for people I saw from the staff,” Enslin said. “The way they work with their hearts, they have a heart for people.”
The blog post states that the new building will be designed to reduce the spread of contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19. It will have only single-resident rooms, updated HVAC systems and more spacious common areas.
Mayor Bryan Paterson said at the new location’s groundbreaking on Tuesday that it is exciting for the city to have such a state-of-the-art facility that has produced jobs during its construction and will create jobs once it is open.
“It’s one of those win-wins that I love to talk about,” Paterson said. “It’s great news for Kingston residents and it’s great news from an employment perspective for people who are going to be able to work here.”
He noted there is definitely a greater appreciation for long-term care after the pandemic. Tawnia Pilgrim, senior administrator at Extendicare Kingston’s current home, called the new home “so important” to the local Extendicare community.
“We’ve been through a challenging period together; we got through it together,” Pilgrim said. “With this new home, there’s even more to look forward to.”
This is the second of nine new Extendicare locations in Ontario. The company is investing $500 million to create 1,880 new long-term care beds. Dr. Guerriere said there had been plans to update the Kingston location prior to the pandemic, but, of course, COVID put everything on pause.
The pandemic also demonstrated the need for newer homes with individual rooms. Of its facilities, he said infection control was much easier in the newer facilities.
“It was very clear to us that we needed to make those replacements,” Guerriere said. “I wish we could have done it before the pandemic, but we just ran out of time. … We’re glad to get going now and getting these projects underway.”