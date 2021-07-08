This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







New RMC commandant sees appointment as 'tremendous opportunity'

Article content Royal Military College’s new commandant said she’s “absolutely delighted” to start her new role at the school.

Article content “I think it is a tremendous leadership opportunity,” Commodore Josee Kurtz said three hours after officially taking command of the university. “It is going to be a fantastic professional challenge. I don’t think there is a more noble mission than to look after preparing the next generation of officers for the Canadian Forces.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New RMC commandant sees appointment as 'tremendous opportunity' Back to video Kurtz officially took over as commandant of RMC from Brig.-Gen. Sebastien Bouchard on Thursday morning during a change of command parade. The ceremony, with very few in attendance, took place within the university’s Currie Hall. Bouchard announced his intention to retire last February. He was posted to the school in the summer of 2017 and said in his retirement message that RMC had been the best posting of his career. “I have always strongly believed that I would leave the Canadian Armed Forces when I was ready, on my own terms and at the time of my choosing,” Bouchard wrote. “It is a decision I wanted to make with my family, without being influenced by other people or outside factors.” He said the decision was made after many hours of discussion with his wife, Karine, and realizing nothing could outdo RMC. Kurtz said Bouchard has been very generous with his time, introducing her to the new role. After spending three years as a sea cadet, Kurtz entered the Royal Canadian Navy in 1988 specializing in navigation. Throughout her career, she’s navigated frigates, deep draught vessels and eventually worked as a navigation instructor.

Article content Her career has led her to serve around the world, including in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea. Some of her more notable missions included an anti-piracy escort mission with the United Nations World Food Program in the Horn of Africa, assistance and disaster relief in Haiti, and she was Commander of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2. Kurtz said that with every mission and posting, the goal was to always work as a team. That was her message to RMC’s officer cadets. “They have demonstrated their potential by being admitted to RMC, which is a significant achievement in and of itself,” Kurtz said. “They are starting a brilliant adventure. They are at the start of what could be a tremendous career, and it could be a long one if they choose. “My word to them was to work hard and to work as a team.” While Kurtz graduated from the University of Ottawa in 2005 with a bachelor of arts, she also holds a masters of defence studies from RMC. While she pointed out she isn’t the first woman to command one of the CAF’s colleges, she is the first woman to be named commandant of RMC. “It is a significant appointment to the next generation of young officers or any CAF personnel. It is important and so we’re going to give that the attention it needs to get,” Kurtz said. “But also, having said that, everyone comes to a position like this with their own background, their own experience, and I like to think it’s not just the ‘woman factor’ that’ll make a difference but the rest of my experience, just like my predecessors.”

Article content She agreed her appointment is likely a signal to the school and to herself that it is time for a culture change at RMC, where issues of sexism and sexual harassment have been reported in the past. “I hope it is a positive signal,” Kurtz said. “I’ll need to walk the talk. It can’t just be me riding on the fact that I’m a woman. I will need to demonstrate good leadership, good, sound management, and I’ll need to demonstrate that genuine care for people if that appointment and signal is to carry weight going forward.” Kurtz dedicates her free time to family activities, often outdoors with her husband, John, daughter, Dominique, and dog, Charlie. She said that while she looks forward to getting to know the city of Kingston, she also hopes to explore the area’s hiking and camping. She enjoys photography and watching the Toronto Blue Jays, whom she hopes will return to playing in Canada soon. Kurtz enters the role of commandant during a time when cadets have been studying and many staff have been working remotely for almost a year. She said the vaccination rates are positive but knows that the RMC routine and lifestyle won’t come naturally for many cadets at first. “It’s going to be challenging,” Kurtz said. “But I think it is going to be challenging for most walks of society, and I think we’ll take a step-by-step approach with the goal of getting RMC back to an in-person, on-campus experience for our young officer cadets and naval cadets.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

