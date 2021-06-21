New Spirit Garden to provide link to Alderville First Nation's past

The move, first to Grape Island near Belleville and finally to its present location along the south shore of Rice Lake, was part of a “land surrender,” prompted in part by an influx of United Empire Loyalists following the American Revolution.

“The whole wave of settlement history and the whole wave of the British occupation, with resettling the loyalists, it meant that our people had to be moved out of the way. It’s not a pretty history.”

“Our people were here for a long long time and after the American revolution everything changed,” said Dave Mowat, chief of the Alderville First Nation.

The finished garden was unveiled on Monday, which was National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The new garden, to be called “Manidoo Ogitigan” (“Spirit Garden”), is to help tell the story of the Alderville First Nation, which in 1837 was relocated from the Kingston area to a 1,450-hectare (3,600-acre) site near Rice Lake in Alnwick Township north of Cobourg.

KINGSTON – A new garden in Lake Ontario Park is meant to provide a link to Kingston’s Indigenous past.

When it was approved by city council in 2019, the garden was described as a homecoming for the Alderville First Nation, and Mowat said it is hoped it will serve as a way of acknowledging the impact colonization and attempts at cultural assimilation had on the Indigenous community.

It will also provide a physical place for members of the first nation to gather in their ancestral home, he said.

The city has been working with the Alderville First Nation since 2013 the chief at the time, Jim Marsden, proposed the idea to establish a commemoration site in the Kingston area.

Incorporating durable materials, including granite, paving stones and poured concrete, the garden is a “living landscape installation” that is meant to be enjoyed, said Metis artist Terence Radford.

“It’s not meant to be precious and stay stagnant as it is right now, it is meant to grow and develop over time,” Radford said.

Overlooking Lake Ontario, the garden incorporated three different wampum belts into its design, including the Chief Yellow Head, or Five council Fire, wampum belt, the 1764 Covenant Chain wampum belt and the Dish with One Spoon wampun belt.

“It’s a pretty wonderful work and it’s one that people can interact with and be part of. It isn’t something you stand apart from and look at,” said Colin Wiginton, the city’s director of arts and culture services

“A big part of this project was about relationship building. It was Alderville that reached out to the city in 2013 and that eight year journey has been one of getting to know each other.”