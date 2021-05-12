Nine new active cases, two new hospitalizations reported Wednesday

KINGSTON — Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported nine new active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including seven new variant of concern cases, two new cases that led to hospitalized and one new health-care worker identified.

As well, there has been one COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital.

The new regional total cases are down to 124, with 13 cases reported as resolved as of Wednesday.

Of the new cases identified as contracted through close contact, two were women under 60, one was a male youth under the age of 10, and two others were men over the age of 40.

There is one woman, under the age of 30, identified as being connected to an outbreak.

Three cases are still under investigation: one woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s.