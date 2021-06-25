No cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Friday.

With no additional cases resolved, there remain eight active cases in the KFL&A region.

KFL&A Public Health continues to encourage residents to book vaccine appointments and is currently advertising appointments for individuals over the age 12 to receive their first dose, or second dose if eligible.

Information regarding vaccine appointments can be found of the KFLA Public Health social media accounts and website.